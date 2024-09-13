5-star resort, money for shopping: Malaysia's sambal tycoon treats 100 staff to holiday

Malaysian businessman Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman has set the internet on fire, and it's not because of his sambal.

The influencer turned food entrepreneur, also known as Khairul Aming, is popular for his sambal products and his generosity towards his employees.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday (Sept 12), Khairul showcased a trip which he planned for his employees, which featured an all-expenses-paid stay in a 5-star Penang seaside resort with various activities such as beach volleyball, watersports and a visit to a waterpark.

The 31-year-old had closed both his factories in Kelantan for the five-day trip.

In the video voiceover, Khairul said that although the trip was compulsory, no work-related discussions were allowed.

"Everyone is supposed to have fun and relax. Some of them spent their time watching the sunset, while some had fun in the swimming pool," he said.

Khairul can also be seen distributing pocket money to his employees for shopping and treating them to fancy buffet meals in the video, which garnered over four million views and 8,000 comments as of Friday.

One of these meals was at a popular nasi kandar restaurant, which cost nearly RM3,500 (S$1,053), according to the video.

"The most important thing is that all the staff get to rest and vacation happily," he wrote in the video caption.

'Truly the best'

Some netizens praised the employer's generosity, with a few cheekily asking to work for him.

One such netizen commented: "[The employees] get vacations, bonuses and everything is luxurious, but [Khairul Aming] himself never shows off. Truly the best. May there be more people like Khairul Aming."

"Do you want a private nurse? If the employees have a fever at work, I can treat them," wrote another commentor.

Another netizen commented: "Bro, I'm willing to work as a guard."

In April this year, Khairul's generosity also garnered online attention when he posted a video of himself treating his staff to Hari Raya shopping, a buka puasa (breakfast) meal and duit raya (raya money).

He had also shut his factories down for one day to do this.

