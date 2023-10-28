5-year-old in Malaysia rescued after getting leg stuck in toilet bowl

A five-year-old boy in Malaysia had to endure pain and discomfort after his leg was stuck in the hole of a squat toilet.

Fire and Rescue Services Department in Selangor said they received an emergency call for assistance to the boy's home at Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh on Thursday (Oct 26), China Press reported.

Upon their arrival at 1.53pm, a team of six firefighters quickly but carefully chiseled away the ceramic parts of the toilet bowl — all while the boy sat down calmly to wait for his rescue.

"We managed to remove the child's leg at about 2.23pm," Selangor fire department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar told Sinar Harian.

Broken zipper stuck in boy's nose

Later on the same day, five firefighters also had to rescue a mischievous five-year-old boy in Selangor who had a broken zipper stuck up his right nostril, China Press reported.

Using a pair of tweezers, the firefighters helped to extract the broken zipper from the boy's nose.

Despite the pain he felt, the boy gave his thumbs up during the delicate rescue operation.

