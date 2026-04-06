More than 50 masked men armed with weapons storm KTV in Malaysia

A more than 50-strong group of armed men were seen on video storming into a karaoke outlet in Cheras, Malaysia, on Sunday (April 5), leaving in their wake broken furniture and shards of glass, Berita Harian reported on Monday.

In security camera footage, a large truck can be seen backing up towards the entertainment establishment.

As the truck reverses, the metal gate at the entrance closes; the truck then rapidly accelerates in reverse, slamming into the gate.

The gate folds inwards from the impact, opening a gap enough for a single person to fit through.

Abruptly, multiple men start swarming around the gate, donning masks and wielding long, club or pole-like weapons.

One of them kicks at the gate as the truck reverses once more, widening the gap, allowing the masked men to enter the premises.

The group then rush in, brandishing their weapons.

In a separate video documenting the aftermath, shattered glass shards are visible at the entrance of the establishment, as well as in its rooms and hallways.

Furniture in the karaoke outlet was also damaged, with couches, tables, chairs and plants smashed and torn up.

Another video shows the masked men splitting up as they flee on foot from the scene, some getting into vehicles across the road and escaping in groups.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said a report was lodged around 7.30pm on the day of the incident, believed to have happened at about 1.30pm, The New Straits Times reported.

He said: "The suspects reportedly rammed the premises' gate with a lorry, forced their way inside and vandalised property."

The case is being investigated for rioting with armed weapons and mischief, Harian Metro reported.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com