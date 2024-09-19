6-year-old girl in Malaysia dragged away by crocodile while bathing in river

A six-year-old Malaysian girl has been reported missing after being dragged away by a crocodile while bathing in a river on Wednesday (Sept 18).

Cicilia Julan Intik was bathing with her family in her hometown of Kampung Seberang Pasar Lemar on Bintulu Island at around 6.30pm when the accident occurred, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

Her grandfather had seen the crocodile attack Cicilia and drag her away. However, the attack was too sudden for him to rescue her, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 7.21pm and immediately dispatched a search party to look for Cicilia, confirmed the department's director with Sin Chew Daily.

The search team involving six firemen arrived at the incident site at 7.30pm.

In a statement to the NST, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said that police and family members have joined in the search for Cicilia. The young girl has not yet been found as of Wednesday, 10pm.

