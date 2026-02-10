60-year-old driver in Malaysia dies after cement mixer overturns on pickup truck

A 60-year-old man behind the wheel of a pickup truck died after a cement mixer truck overturned on his vehicle.

The fatal accident occurred in the Malaysian city of Sibu in Sarawak on Tuesday (Feb 10) afternoon, according to local media.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said it received a call for assistance at 12.18pm and dispatched eight rescuers to the scene.

The driver, identified in media reports as Lee Teck Kee, had fallen unconscious and was trapped inside the pickup truck.

"Rescuers initially attempted to use airbags to create space and extricate the victim, but the weight and position of the cement truck made this impossible," a spokesman was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying.

Photos posted online show that the concrete mixer drum had crushed the driver's side of the vehicle.

Two cranes were needed to lift the heavy vehicle, said the Fire and Rescue Department.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

