7-year-old student in Malaysia made to stand under 'scorching sun' for being 'just 10 minutes late'

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Islamic Religious Council is investigating claims that a seven-year-old student of a religious school was made to stand under the sun for being late.

In a short clip shared on TikTok, user DvaFella alleged that her child had been forced to stand under the "scorching sun".

In the caption, she said her child was "cast off, humiliated, and made to stand under the hot sun alone”.

"The ustazah (religious teacher) is ruthless!" she added.

She said the incident occurred at 2pm after her child came to school just 10 minutes late, and classes had yet to begin.

#Pejabatpendidikanagamajohor #kementerianpendidikanmalaysia @dvafella Dalam pada pihak KPM mengambil langkah berjaga² pada musim panas ni..anak aku selamba je ustazah denda JEMUR tengah cuaca panas atas alasan anak aku lambat ke sekolah. Dah la di pulaukan diasingkan berdiri jauh dari perhimpunan pelajar² lain disidainya anak aku sorang² bawah panas terik jam 2petang sedangkan ustazah tu pandai pulak berteduh bawah koridor. Makan hati jugak aku yang tengok anak aku baru berusia 7tahun darjah 1 kena DENDA macam tu terkontang kanting sorang² diBAWAH panas terik. DiMALUKAN DiPULAUkan dari masuk barisan perhimpunan sekolah. Tidak dibenarkan masuk barisan perhimpunan akibat lambat 10minit. Waktu pembelajaran masih belum bermula..semua pelajar belum lagi masuk ke bilik darjah. Masih lagi dalam perhimpunan. Agak² la kalau nak denda pun, tempat teduh ada kenapa ko JEMUR anak aku tengah panas terikk! Apa la bodoh sangat pemikiran..akal ada tak guna ke? Musim panas kematian akibat strok haba pun dah banyak kes sekarang. Kalau buatnya anak aku rebah time tu ko nk bertanggungjawab ke? Lepas tangan je alih² mak bapak jugak kena hadap. Maaf ya aku dah tak boleh sabar tengok anak aku kena denda macam tu. Depan² mata aku pulak kena sidai tengah panas macam tu, kat rumah aku on aircond 24jam ko pandai² sidai anak aku tengah PANAS. Risaunya dgn kes stroke haba sekarang. Anak aku lambat bukan sengaja² aku nak hantar lambat, anak aku lambat bersebab. Aku bukan ibu yang bodoh yang tak tahu peraturan sekolah. Takkan lambat 10minit menyebabkan anak dah tak boleh hadir ke sekolah terus pada hari itu. Jadi warga pendidik ni kena peka..kena bijak kena ada jiwa. Pandang budak tu macam anak ko sendiri, budak tu baru darjah 1 kot. Baru nak belajar kenal alam persekolahan yg sebenar. Banyak cara lagi ko boleh denda kenapa cara bodoh jugak ko pilih? Salah ke kalau ko denda bawah tempat teduh macam ko berteduh bawah koridor?? Ko pandai cari tempat teduh nak berucap. #sekolahagamasesipetang #pejabatagamanegerijohor @Fadhlina Sidek @KPM🇲🇾 ♬ Lagu Sedih - Muhammad abdul jafar

"Who will take responsibility if my child collapses? You will just wash your hands of it and in the end it is the parents who have to bear the consequences.

"My child was not late on purpose, we were late for a reason. I am not a stupid mother that doesn't know the school rules."

According to the New Straits Times, State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the council is aware of the incident and will prepare a complete report on it.

"The investigation will be conducted in detail," he said.

ALSO READ: Teacher at top school invited student to home, made him change clothes and showed him porn

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.