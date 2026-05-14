71-year-old Malaysian man persists with food delivery gig to support family: 'If the work is good, just do it'

Septuagenarian Zakaria Abdul Wahab traverses the streets of Kuala Lumpur almost daily on his motorcycle, which has a food delivery bag strapped on the back.

On a good day, the Grab rider of about five years can deliver up to 20 orders and earn over RM100 (S$32) in income.

Zakaria, also known endearingly as Atok Grab (Grandpa Grab), is persisting with his delivery gig to support his family, reported Malaysian media outlet Harian Metro on May 10.

"If I just stay home, it's not possible. I have to work to support my child and wife, especially my eldest son who is 39 and suffered a stroke," he explained.

According to the 71-year-old, his eldest son had worked as a ride-hailing driver before falling ill nine months ago.

"I'm not as strong as I used to be, to work from morning to night, now I limit my working hours," Zakaria said.

He once met with a serious road accident involving a lorry which crushed his motorcycle, but that has not stopped him.

To him, age is also not a barrier to employment.

"If the work is good, just do it, we put aside the feeling of shame," he advised.

In 2021, Zakaria went viral online after being featured in a fellow Grab rider's TikTok video.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com