80-year-old woman arrested after getting lost, driving against traffic on Malaysian highway

An 80-year-old woman believed to have gotten lost on her way home was arrested on Monday (May 18) for driving against traffic on a Malaysian expressway.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Shamsuddin Mamat said the incident occurred along the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway at about 9.30pm, reported Bernama.

"The woman had gotten lost while returning home and drove against the flow of traffic trying to find her way out of the highway," he said in a statement.

"The suspect then drove against the traffic looking for a turnoff from the expressway. No accident was reported involving the suspect's vehicle with other vehicles or objects."

Videos of the incident shared on social media on Tuesday show the woman driving on the far right lane of a three-lane highway.

Passing motorists could be seen flashing their headlights and honking their horns to warn her of the oncoming danger.

One motorist who witnessed the incident drove alongside the woman’s vehicle from the opposite direction, gesturing to alert her that she was on the wrong side of the road until the vehicle eventually came to a halt.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, according to the New Straits Times.

If found guilty, the woman could face up to five years in prison and a fine ranging from RM5,000 (S$1,606) to RM15,000 for a first offence.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com