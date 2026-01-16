85-year-old cancer survivor dies after hit-and-run in Malaysia

An 85-year-old woman who had previously survived cancer died in a hit-and-run accident while on her way to buy groceries in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday (Jan 11).

According to the woman's 51-year-old daughter, Zhang Xiufang (transliteration), the victim was waiting at a road intersection to cross when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle, reported Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

CCTV footage of the accident shared on Facebook on Jan 14 showed the driver moving off after the initial impact, causing the woman to be run over a second time before the vehicle finally stops.

Assistant Commissioner Zamzuri Mohd Isa, chief of the Kuala Lumpur police's Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department, said the incident occurred near Bandar Baru Sentul at about 9.15am, reported news portal Malay Mail.

"Initial investigations found that when the driver of a Honda Odyssey was exiting a row of shops and turning right, a pedestrian crossed in front of the vehicle, and the driver was unable to avoid hitting the victim," Zamzuri said.

He added that the victim suffered severe head injuries and died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

According to Sin Chew, the driver, a 42-year-old local man, subsequently told police that he was in a hurry to send his child to school and could not stay at the scene to assist the victim.

The victim's family has been left devastated, saying they had hoped she would enjoy her golden years after surviving cancer a decade ago.

"My mother suffered fractures and internal bleeding and kept vomiting blood. The driver who caused the accident refused to stop until a driver in front witnessed it and and forced him to get out of the car," said Zhang.

"We thought she will be able to enjoy her later years after defeating cancer, but instead her life was taken away by an irresponsible driver".

Police are investigating the driver for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

