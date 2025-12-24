Ambulance crashes into several motorcycles at KL junction, causing multiple injuries

An accident involving an ambulance at a traffic junction in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has left several motorcyclists injured, including one in serious condition.

The accident happened at about 8.10am on Monday (Dec 22) along Jalan Usahawan 6, Setapak.

Videos posted on social media show the ambulance, with its sirens blaring, approaching the traffic junction from the right — along Jalan Kirang.

Meanwhile, a car is seen travelling straight from Jalan 2/27a, towards Jalan Usahawan 6. The traffic lights were in favour of the car when the vehicles collided.

The impact sends the ambulance skidding towards at least four motorcycles seen waiting at the junction, including one on which a 9-year-old girl was riding pillion.

Assistant Commissioner Zamzuri Mohd Isa, chief of the Kuala Lumpur police's traffic enforcement and investigation department, said the accident involved a total of four motorcycles, two cars and an ambulance.

"Initial investigations found that the car travelling straight from the Wangsa Maju direction was moving when the traffic lights were green," Zamzuri said.

He noted that the ambulance's emergency lights and sirens were activated when it entered the junction, against a red light.

"The ambulance driver is still required to slow down when approaching and entering a traffic light junction (during an emergency)," he added.

The accident resulted in a 40-year-old motorcyclist suffering serious injuries, including a fracture to his right thigh. Other motorcyclists and the girl reportedly sustained minor injuries.

No patient was in the ambulance during the accident as it was still enroute to pick up a patient.

Police investigations are ongoing.

