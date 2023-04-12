'Additional taxes' for foreigners: Barber in KL charged foreign couple $36 for a haircut when advertised sign states haircuts from $5.7

Malaysia is investigating a claim by a foreign couple who said they were charged RM120 (S$36) for a haircut in Kuala Lumpur.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub said action can be taken against the barber under an anti-profiteering law if the allegation is true.

"If the allegation is true, let's ensure that those involved will be strictly dealt with. Not only did they charge excessively, but such action tarnished Malaysia's good name," he told the Malaysian media.

"As a tourist destination, we should offer the best services and reasonable prices."

The foreign couple are a pair of YouTubers from the United Kingdom known as Zoe and Czar. They recently uploaded a 2.14-minute video on their TikTok account that showed them in a dispute with a barber after he charged Czar RM120 for a haircut.

The couple said they went to the barber in the commercial Bukit Bintang area after seeing a sign that advertised haircuts from RM19.

After Czar had his haircut, they were shocked when the barber quoted him RM120.

"That's more than what I paid in the UK," Czar said in the TikTok video.

The couple claimed they overheard another foreigner being charged RM250 by another barber in the same shop.

Locals they asked told them that the price should not be more than RM50.

However, the barber insisted Czar had to fork out the amount because foreigners allegedly have to pay "additional taxes".

The barber also attributed the price to the trimming of Czar's beard, to which Zoe pointed out her partner "doesn't have much facial hair."

Summing up their experience, Zoe said it was unfair to assume foreigners have a lot of money and that "it is OK to charge us that much."

"It gives people a bad impression," she added.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zoeandczar_/video/7220017607314033925?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

The video has since gone viral, with people saying the couple got scammed. Some netizens claimed the barber is not Malaysian, based on his accent.

"If it is a local barber, a decent haircut and shave cost less than US$5 (S$6.66) or around RM15 to RM30," said a commenter.

Many also told Czar and Zoe that the government is looking into the incident. "That's good!!! Thanks for letting us know," they said.

ALSO READ: 'Let's all live a honest life': Bus driver calls out fare cheats, shows how he can tell

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.