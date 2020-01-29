After turning around Proton in Malaysia, China's Geely to take on Honda, Toyota in region

KUALA LUMPUR - Mr Li Chunrong was hired by Chinese carmaker Geely to revive the fortunes of the Proton brand in Malaysia, and it took him two years to eclipse Japanese giants Honda and Toyota.

Now he plans to take the fight across South-east Asia and beyond.

Mr Li, appointed Proton CEO in 2017 when Geely acquired 49.9 per cent of the company, has turned around a once-celebrated Malaysian marque that had to rely on state aid after a string of losses, with his success built on an aggressive cost-cutting drive.

Now Geely has told the Proton boss to expand across the region, initially focusing on Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei, Mr Li told Reuters - the first time concrete details of the brand's expansion plans have been disclosed.

Like Malaysia, they are right-hand drive markets and so require fewer car modifications.

Proton also aims to drive into the Middle East and increase sales to Egypt, said the 56-year-old Chinese national.

Mr Li did not give specific timeframes for expansion into individual markets, but said Proton wanted to raise overseas sales - which stood at about 1,000 cars last year, or one per cent of total sales - at least fourfold this year.

The carmaker wants 40 per cent of its sales to come from foreign markets by 2027, he told Reuters in two interviews, identifying Thailand and Indonesia as the key markets but declining to outline his strategy to crack them.

"We have a good foundation," he said. "We commit that, every year, we will launch a new model."

The Asean region of over 500 million people is promising territory; car sales are forecast by consultancy IHS Markit to grow at a compound annual rate of 3 per cent in 2016-2020, compared with a 1 per cent drop globally.

But IHS said Proton was still a small player compared with the Japanese brands, and that it could struggle to compete.

Asean sales are led by Toyota, with a 30 per cent market share; Honda, with 13 per cent, and Mitsubishi, with 10 per cent, according to the consultancy.

Proton is in 11th place with about 3 per cent, mainly from Malaysia.