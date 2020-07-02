After two-decade quest to become Malaysia's premier, Anwar says he can wait a bit more

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (Feb 6) he was ready to wait for six more months beyond the initially agreed May deadline to take over as prime minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and that he had enough support in Parliament to do so.

Dr Mahathir led the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, or Alliance of Hope, to a stunning victory in a general election in May 2018, joining hands with former enemies, including Datuk Seri Anwar, to bring down Najib Razak, who is facing multiple charges of corruption mostly linked to the looting of sovereign fund 1MDB.

Dr Mahathir had recently said he would stay on until at least November to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November before handing the premiership to his successor.

The 94-year-old also said Mr Anwar would have to secure parliamentary majority to become prime minister.

"You've waited 20 years, extending six months doesn't actually matter," Mr Anwar told Reuters at his private office, expressing confidence that the coalition allies would stand behind him, as they did for Dr Mahathir.

"If there's a request to go back to Parliament, of course it can be done, but PH has the majority right now. Even those who are not in PH, some would support the PM of the day," Mr Anwar said.

"I also have been given that assurance. They support Mahathir as the PM, and they will continue to support me when I assume the premiership."

Mr Anwar had served as deputy prime minister and finance minister during Dr Mahathir's first 22-year stint in office, but was sacked in 1998 after falling out with Malaysia's "Old Man".

Going into opposition, Mr Anwar quickly drew support from a large section of Malay Muslims, the multicultural country's dominant ethnic group, to form the Reformasi movement, before being jailed a year later on corruption and sodomy charges that he said were politically motivated.

In the years following his release, Mr Anwar rebuilt his following and came close to defeating Najib, another Mahathir protege, in the 2013 general election. Two years later, he was jailed, once again on sodomy charges that he denied.

He was released on a royal pardon soon after Najib lost power in the 2018 election.

In total, Mr Anwar had spent close to 10 years in prison as a result of the two convictions.