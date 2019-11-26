Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm

An extra half kilogram or two in your luggage might not seem like much, but that extra weight might just end up being the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Or in this case, a cabin crew's arm.

While attempting to lift luggage into the overhead compartment for a passenger, the bag allegedly fell and broke the crew's arm.

A fellow air stewardess voiced her displeasure on the situation via Instagram stories. Her rant then went viral in Malaysia's Twitterverse after it was reposted there by a friend on Nov 23.

Kawan aku cabin crew upload kat ig story tadi. Ada betul jugak dia cakap. pic.twitter.com/IzuJEsDJsI — Tengoklah pinned tweet saya! 😝 (@okedkama) November 23, 2019

Apparently, a broken arm was just the tip of the iceberg.

In her spiel, the air stewardess related how cabin crew often suffer from injuries such as slipped discs and other broken bones from helping passengers hoist their baggage into the overhead compartment, despite being not allowed to. As a result, they have to take time off to recuperate from injuries, sometimes even losing their job because of it.

"If you can't carry your bag, why do you expect us to be able to carry your bag?" she ranted.

She went on to say: "Carrying bags is not our job. Our job is to make sure you're safe throughout the whole journey"