AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes and chairman step aside as Airbus bribery allegations probed

KUALA LUMPUR - AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and chairman Kamarudin Meranun will step aside for at least two months while the airline and authorities investigate allegations Airbus paid a bribe of US$50 million (S$68.4 million) to win plane orders from the company.

A committee comprising the non-executive members of AirAsia's board will review the allegations and take any necessary action, Asia's biggest budget airline said on Monday Feb 3).

Mr Fernandes, one of the aviation industry's best-known executives, and Mr Kamarudin will remain advisers, however, "in view of the current difficult economic circumstances facing the airline industry", the company added.

Senior company executive Tharumalingam Kanagalingam will be the acting CEO, with the changes effective immediately.

In a joint statement, Mr Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin denied any allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct as directors of AirAsia.

"We would not harm the very companies that we spent our entire lives building up to their present global status," they said.

Shares in AirAsia and unit AirAsia X fell on Monday after the allegations by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) came to light on Friday (Jan 31).

AirAsia stock fell as much as 11 per cent to RM1.27, its lowest since May 2016, while AirAsia X dropped 12 per cent to a record low of 11.5 Malaysian sen.

Malaysia's anti-graft agency is also investigating the allegations.