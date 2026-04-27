'Hopefully she stays peaceful': Malaysians react as AirAsia's 'I'm from China' passenger livestreams herself in KL

The female Chinese passenger at the centre of an AirAsia flight altercation on April 22 has finally reached her destination — Kuala Lumpur.

A video of the woman's outburst on board AirAsia Flight D7809 went viral in the days following after she insisted that a member of the flight crew speak to her in Mandarin.

@asiaone The Chinese woman, who was earlier advised not to use her phone during take off, was removed from AirAsia X Flight D7809 by officers from Chongqing Police after the plane returned to the aircraft bay. Passengers were delayed by 1 hour 22 minutes, but the plane eventually landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 8.22am on Wednesday (April 22). #news #China #Malaysia #Airline #AirAsia ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

The woman, surnamed Lee, went on to post several videos on Chinese social media platform Douyin, in which she denied sole responsibility — reiterating that an international flight from China should have Mandarin-speaking crew on board.

And when airport police officers later came onboard, she said: "Can anyone tell me what I've done wrong? Who will compensate me for the time and money lost? Who will resolve my concerns? If you don't compensate me, then let this flight not take off.

"Let me be very clear, I am from China."

Using what appears to be a beauty filter, she subsequently warned netizens who have been posting images of her family members to leave her family alone.

At about 9pm on Saturday (April 26), Lee, again using what appears to be a beauty filter, livestreamed herself in front of the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. She did not say anything during the livestream but raised her right hand to make a victory sign.

In a subsequent video posted on Douyin, Lee showed herself holding a stack of RM100 (S$32) and RM50 notes, including scenes of her dining and on a limousine ride.

Threads user Ng Ker Yin, reacting to the video, wrote: "Hopefully Malaysians will be safe and sound from here."

"Hopefully she does not create any trouble here, finish up and go home quickly. Otherwise if something else happens, she would blame Malaysians again," another Threads user A_good_netizen wrote.

Since February 2026, Chinese citizens may enter Malaysia visa-free for up to 30 days per visit, although the total stay must not exceed 90 days within any 180-day rolling window.

Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs said the move responds to concerns that some long-stay visitors were exploiting consecutive 30-day entries to work informally or operate online businesses without appropriate permits.

But perhaps Malaysians need not worry yet.

In a livestream on April 25, Lee said she is not keen to do livestreaming e-commerce, adding that she does not need to.

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