AirAsia flight to China turns back due to engine fire, lands safely

KUALA LUMPUR — An AirAsia flight bound for China returned to Kuala Lumpur due to an engine fire shortly after takeoff and landed safely with no injuries reported, Malaysian authorities said on Thursday (March 27).

Flight AK128 on an Airbus A320, was en route to Shenzhen but turned back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport after a "pneumatic ducting burst" caused a fire in the right engine shortly after its 9.59pm departure on Wednesday, the Selangor state fire department said in a statement.

The fire was completely extinguished by the plane's in-built system before it landed safely slightly after midnight, the department said, adding all 171 passengers and crew were unharmed.

Fire department personnel ensured passengers and crew exited the aircraft and checks were made to ensure no further fires erupted, the department said.

AirAsia's parent company, Capital A, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

