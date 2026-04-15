Not 'huat' enough: Malaysian duo's attempt to smuggle 888 bottles of liquor foiled

Luck ran out for two male Malaysians when their attempt to smuggle 888 bottles of liquor into Malaysia via Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) — a customs, immigration and quarantine complex in Johor Bahru — was foiled by border security agents there.

The incident happened on April 9 during an inspection of a Malaysia-registered commercial van at the bus driver lane from Singapore, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said in a statement.

The agency said that an inspection was conducted after a passenger was found next to the driver, despite the lane being restricted only to drivers.

It added that the two Malaysian men, aged 38 and 43, were uncooperative and did not respond to questions.

"Further inspection led to the discovery of a number of boxes, covered with black cloth, and containing 888 bottles of undeclared liquor that were being attempted to be smuggled in," AKPS said.

The 700 litres of alcohol seized is worth about RM17,328 (S$5,570) and has a tax value of about RM93,325.

AKPS said the case has been referred to Malaysia's Customs Department for further investigations.

Those found guilty of smuggling or failing to declare goods in Malaysia may be fined based on the value of the goods, jailed, or both.

[[nid:733523]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.