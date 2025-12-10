Ambulance driver dies, patient and paramedics hurt after vehicle overturns in Johor

An ambulance driver died while two paramedics and a patient were injured after the vehicle they were in skidded and overturned on a highway in Johor on Tuesday (Dec 9).

The fatal crash was caused by a burst tyre and occurred at around 1.10pm along the North-South Expressway, according to local media reports.

The ambulance had been travelling from Segamat to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru, said Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh.

"The burst left rear tyre caused the ambulance to skid onto the left shoulder of the road before overturning," New Straits Times quoted Bahrin saying.

The 43-year-old driver was flung out of the ambulance and sustained severe head injuries. He died while being treated at the Enche Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang.

A female paramedic seated at the front was also flung out of the vehicle. The other female paramedic and a 45-year-old female patient were in the back of the ambulance.

All three were also taken to the same hospital. The paramedics, aged 25 and 35, suffered head and leg injuries, while the patient had head injuries.

Renggam Fire and Rescue Station operations commander M Nasir A Shah said six rescuers were deployed to the scene.

Bahrin appealed to members of the public to contact the police if they have any information on the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:726481]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com