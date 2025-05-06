Anti-corruption witness in Malaysia missing for one month after allegedly being taken away by 'police officers'

A woman travelling to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on April 9 texted her lawyer that she would arrive at the agency's headquarters soon but became uncontactable minutes later.

Pamela Ling Yueh, who had been required to present herself at MACC to assist in a money laundering investigation, never showed up.

The Malaysian woman was reported missing that same day, though her disappearance only made the national news nearly a month later in May, after her family claimed she had been kidnapped.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told The Star on May 5 that they are investigating the possibility that Ling was abducted by police personnel or individuals posing as police.

No ransom demand had been made, reported The Star.

According to a New Straits Times (NST) report published May 6 morning, Ling had taken an e-hailing ride to MACC on April 9. She last messaged her lawyer at 1.57pm and informed him of her expected arrival time of 2.08pm.

Her e-hailing driver, known only as Kok, alleged that his car had been stopped and surrounded by three other vehicles near MACC headquarters at about 2pm, reported NST.

He claimed that two men wearing police vests and one woman in a police uniform had alighted and informed him they were detaining an unwilling Ling.

"I was forced to press 'complete job' before my MyKad and driving licence were taken by the individuals claiming to be police officers," Kok reportedly said.

Razarudin said on May 6 afternoon that Ling's husband, a businessman, as well as several other individuals are possible suspects, according to NST.

He added that the police are still probing whether the alleged kidnappers are actual officers or impostors and that they will record the statements of Ling's children, who are based in Singapore.

Separately, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director said the vehicles allegedly involved had used fake number plates, reported The Star.

Ling is still missing, and the police probe into her possible kidnapping is currently underway.

