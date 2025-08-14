Anwar calls for probe into syringe attack on ex-minister's son

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (Aug 14) that he has ordered authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into an attack on a former minister's son that took place a day earlier.

Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli, who resigned from Anwar's cabinet in May, said in a social media post that his 12-year-old son was dragged away and stabbed with a syringe by an unknown assailant while leaving a shopping mall on Wednesday.

Anwar said he told the home minister and top police chief to ensure a transparent probe into the "very alarming" incident was conducted.

"I guarantee the home minister and inspector-general of police said they will act immediately, swiftly, and transparently," he told parliament on Thursday.

Rafizi has been critical of Anwar and the government since his resignation as economy minister, which came after he lost his position as deputy president in the premier's political party.

Last month, Rafizi called for a royal commission of inquiry to probe alleged political interference in the judiciary, among other concerns.

At a press conference following Anwar's remarks, Rafizi said the attack on his son was "an act of intimidation" to silence him, adding that his wife had received threats via text message.

One of the messages read "Shut up! If you continue, Aids!" followed by three syringe emojis, Rafizi said.

He said he believes the threats are linked to a meeting with whistleblowers last week. He did not elaborate further.

Rafizi said while health checks showed his son had not experienced any immediate side effects, he must undergo regular blood tests to rule out viral infections such as hepatitis or HIV.

The attack comes as political leaders voiced concerns over increasing incidents of violence in Malaysia.

Last year, the country saw several attacks on its football players, with one national footballer severely injured after he was splashed with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping mall.

[[nid:689577]]