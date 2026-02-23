Anwar calls out those using religion to stir controversy, urges harmony to maintain Malaysia's progress

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday (Feb 22) urged the young to safeguard the country's unity so as to ensure continued economic progress.

He was speaking at a break fast event and the launch of an initiative aimed at connecting mosque institutions with the youth.

"I am happy when we have young persons who are not busy with divisive issues, but instead, use Ramadan and its teachings to elevate our humanity and faith, in a positive and constructive manner," Anwar said.

Turning to those who use their positions as religious leaders to sow discord and controversy within the country's multiracial society, the prime minister said: "Some claim to act in the name of Islam, while others invoke their status as Hindu or other religious leaders, merely to cause problems."

While he did not name anybody, he is believed to be referring to a dispute over allegedly illegal houses of worship.

In February, Anwar announced that Malaysia will act against unauthorised houses of worship, particularly those on illegal land.

This led to some opposition members, including a former minister, who alleged that Hindus were unable to practice their religion in Malaysia.

The prime minister also reiterated that while Islam is the country's official religion and the majority are Muslims, it will continue to guarantee the rights of all communities and freedom of religion.

"If we constantly allow such issues to divide us, we will only create conflict. But if we honour each other's rights and respect our different beliefs, our country will remain peaceful," Anwar said.

He warned that Malaysia's economic progress — strong growth, low inflation, and lower unemployment — could be threatened if race and religion issues continue to dominate national discourse.

