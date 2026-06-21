Attendant catches Singapore-registered car pumping RON95, removes nozzle

A petrol kiosk attendant in Malaysia was seen in a video stopping the driver of a Singapore-registered vehicle from pumping subsidised RON95 petrol.

The incident allegedly took place at a petrol kiosk in Klang, Selangor, on Saturday (June 20), according to a video posted by Facebook group named Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers.

In the video, an Audi bearing a Singapore licence plate can be seen parked at a fuel pump while a man believed to be the driver can be seen standing beside the vehicle.

Halfway through the clip, a station attendant approaches the car and appears to speak to the driver before removing the fuel nozzle from the car's filler neck.

The yellow nozzle revealed the driver was dispensing RON95 petrol, which is subsidised by the Malaysian government and reserved for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

The driver was then seen looking through his wallet as the attendant gestured.

It is unclear from the video whether any fuel had been dispensed before the attendant intervened.

Netizens criticise driver

The incident drew criticism online, with many netizens expressing frustration over repeated cases involving Singapore-registered vehicles attempting to pump subsidised fuel.

One commenter remarked that offenders "don't seem to learn", while another wrote: "Another idiot, different day."

Others also speculated that the driver could be a Malaysian who holds Singapore permanent residency, with one commenter claiming that "all these are Malaysian with Singapore PR" adding that Singaporeans would be unlikely to risk being caught breaking the rules.

Foreign vehicles prohibited from purchasing RON95

Under Malaysia's Control of Supplies Regulations (Prohibition on the Sale and Purchase of Controlled Goods) (Petrol RON95) 2026, which came into effect on April 1, petrol stations are prohibited from selling RON95 fuel to foreign-registered vehicles.

The regulations also allow enforcement action to be taken against individuals who purchase the subsidised fuel.

Offenders may face penalties of up to three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to RM1 million (S$313,700), or both.

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