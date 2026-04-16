Australia, Malaysia pledge to strengthen energy supply chain resilience in wake of Iran war
PHOTO: Reuters
SYDNEY — Australia and Malaysia are committed to working together to strengthen their energy supply chain resilience and promote stable trade flows, the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday (April 16).
The statement added that Australia and Malaysia shared "deep concern" over the conflict in the Middle East, its escalation and the consequences for their region, including the impact on energy supply and prices.
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