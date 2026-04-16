Award Banner
Award Banner
malaysia

Australia, Malaysia pledge to strengthen energy supply chain resilience in wake of Iran war

Australia, Malaysia pledge to strengthen energy supply chain resilience in wake of Iran war
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Thursday (April 16).
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 16, 2026 4:23 AM

SYDNEY — Australia and Malaysia are committed to working together to strengthen their energy supply chain resilience and promote stable trade flows, the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday (April 16).

The statement added that Australia and Malaysia shared "deep concern" over the conflict in the Middle East, its escalation and the consequences for their region, including the impact on energy supply and prices.

[[nid:733805]]

Middle EastWars and conflictsmalaysiaAustraliaoil and gas
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.