Bedridden teen in Malaysia teary-eyed as she realises childhood dream of riding train

A 17-year-old girl in Malaysia had a simple wish — to experience a train ride.

"Riding on a train is my childhood dream. All this while, I could only watch the trains passing by my village," said Aziana Shaarihad who became bedridden after she was hurt in an accident at her relative's house eight years ago.

Her wish came true on Wednesday (Nov 24) as she boarded a special train ride from Sungai Petani to Butterworth.

"This my first train ride, I am really thrilled," the teary teen confessed.

Two paramedics accompanied Aziana on the trip as she has multiple health conditions, News Straits Times reported.

In photos posted on Facebook, she could be seen enjoying the view from the train's window as she rested on a stretcher.

The train also made a brief stop near her village where Aziana's relatives and neighbours gathered to greet her.

Speaking to the media, her mother, Fatimah Hashim, 50, expressed her gratitude to train service operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) for fulfilling her daughter's dream.

Photos of the incident touched many netizens' hearts. They wrote messages of support to the teen and thanked KTMB for making the trip possible for her.

