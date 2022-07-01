Best sibling ever? Woman celebrates sister's birthday with RM52,000 'money cake'

"I love you 52,000".

One woman in Malaysia recently took #siblinglove to a whole other level — make that multi-levels — with an extravagant birthday gift for her elder sister.

Netizens were left agog by the nine-tier 'money cake' made from rolled-up Malaysian bank notes totalling a cool RM52,000 (S$16,526).

According to their online posts on June 20, Coco Tong had the non-edible dessert specially delivered to her sister Vivian for her 26th birthday celebration.

The photos — which showed the huge cake towering over Vivian — appeared on Facebook page Yes Lah before being picked up by local media.

In an Instagram post, Coco wrote that she "had to give the best" to her only sister, "even though we quarrel sometimes", she joked.

And it seems the bigger the amount, the greater the love.

She shared that the amount of RM52,000 represents "520", which represents "I love you" in Chinese internet speak.

We guess RM520 or even RM5,200 wouldn't have cut it.

"I can only show you how much I love you. Happy birthday, my beautiful sister," wrote Coco.

Netizens were undeniably envious of someone receiving such a lavish gift, and at the same time hoping their loved ones can take a hint.

Screengrabs from Facebook/Yes Lah

And if you think it's impossible to one-up this showy expression of love, one Sarawak-based florist shows us how.

In a video posted on Facebook in September last year, their RM52,000 'cake' arrangement was topped off with a luxury Rolex watch.

Now that, just takes the cake.

