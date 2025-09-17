Beyond reckless, cruel: WWF-Malaysia says 3 men who allegedly killed endangered Malayan tiger must face full weight of the law

The World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) has called for the full weight of the law to be placed upon three men who are allegedly linked to the killing of an endangered Malayan tiger in Johor, according to multiple Malaysian news outlets on Wednesday (Sept 17).

The three men, aged between 28 to 29, had earlier been arrested after the carcass of a Malayan tiger was found in their vehicle's trunk in Mersing, Johor, on Tuesday (Sept 16), The Rakyat Post reported.

Six gunshot wounds to the head and serious injuries believed to be from a trap were found on the tiger's body.

"The Malayan tiger is not only a critically endangered species but also our national icon," WWF-Malaysia senior conservation director Henry Chan said.

"To have one snared and gunned down on the very day Malaysians honour the formation of our nation is nothing short of tragic and shameful. It is a crime against our ecosystem and against the spirit of our nation."

He said the Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species with less than 150 left in the wild, highlighting how poachers continue to hunt down the animal, The Star reported.

Chan said: "To kill one of fewer than 150 tigers left in Malaysia is beyond reckless; it is cruel. Crimes like these are an insult to our nation and must be punished with the full weight of the law — swift and uncompromising."

The Johor government said that there would be no compromise on poaching activities that threaten the survival of the Malayan tiger, Malay Mail reported.

Johor will strengthen law enforcement, enhance intelligence and monitoring in high-risk poaching and wildlife trade areas, State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said.

He said his committee will urge the public to continue working with the government and report information related to illegal hunting.

