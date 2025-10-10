Body of man found stuffed in suitcase in Penang; reported missing day before

The body of a man was found stuffed in a suitcase in Butterworth, Penang, on Thursday (Oct 9).

His hands were tied and there were cuts on his neck, according to local media reports.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief Anuar Abdul Rahman told local media in a statement that his department received a report regarding this discovery at around 1.43pm that day.

The luggage with the body was found by a drain cleaner carrying out routine tasks in the area, which was behind a residential block, and was taken to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem, said Anuar.

The victim was identified as Lee Boon Han, a 31-year-old insurance agent, reported Malaysian publication Sinar Harian.

A search by AsiaOne found that Lee worked as a Life Planning Advisor at Great Eastern and was active on social media, calling himself an "Insurance Content Creator".

Lee's father, 69, had reported him missing on Wednesday as his son could not be contacted after leaving for a work-related trip to Perlis.

The father was at the hospital at around 9am on Friday to identify the body, reported The Star.

Initial police and forensic team examinations pointed to Lee having been recently murdered, but the police are still investigating whether he was killed in another location before his body was tied up and dumped, according to Sinar Harian.

