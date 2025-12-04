Bomb scare at KLIA due to playful note: 'Please don't take, there is a bomb'

Flight schedules were temporarily brought to a halt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) due to a playful note between students.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (Dec 2) at around 5.30pm in Terminal 1 of KLIA when a note alluding to a bomb threat was discovered, according to a statement by Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB).

"Please don't take, there is a bomb," the note read.

Aviation security, the police and the bomb disposal unit were subsequently activated and conducted a detailed assessment, according to MAHB.

A standdown was only declared at 8.58pm when the bomb threat was confirmed to be a hoax, MAHB said, adding that all airport visitors remained safe throughout the process.

Police investigations found that the culprit behind the note was a university student, reported The Star.

KLIA police chief, Assistant Commissioner Azman Shariat, said that further investigations revealed there was no malicious intent behind the note.

"There was no criminal motive. The suspect wrote the note to prevent his coursemate from tampering with his bag," Azman said.

The student was remanded for three days at the Sepang Magistrate's Court to assist investigations, and has since been released on police bail while his investigation paper has been referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers for review.

[[nid:724479]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com