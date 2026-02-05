Malaysian boy, 14, dies after falling into 10m manhole in motorcycle crash

A 14-year-old boy in Malaysia died after the motorcycle he was riding pillion on crashed, causing him to fall into a 10m sewage manhole on Monday (Feb 2), reported local media.

The victim, identified as Lye Yun Kee, was riding pillion with his older brother Yong Ming, 17, when the incident took place at around 10.10pm. They were headed to a friend's house in Kuala Ina after dinner, reported New Straits Times.

The victim was pronounced dead at Tampin Hospital at 11.30pm while his older brother sustained minor injuries, Bernama reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tampin district police chief Amiruddien Sariman said that Yong Ming's motorcycle was believed to have skidded at a bend before hitting a sewer under construction on the left shoulder of the road, which caused the victim to fall into the hole.

He added that the victim was rescued from the manhole by firemen and taken to the hospital.

An autopsy found that the victim's cause of death was drowning and a skull fracture resulting from a vehicle accident, said Superintendent Amiruddien.

The victim's father, identified as Lye Hai Yuan, said at the wake that the family was unable to accept the loss and accused the contractor of failing to install basic safety measures, reported New Straits Times.

The case is being investigated under the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, said Amiruddien.

