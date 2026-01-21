Boy, 5, dies in Malaysia after choking on rambutan seed

A five-year-old boy died after choking on a rambutan seed in Kemaman, Terengganu, Malaysia on Jan 19.

Kemaman police superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli said the incident took place at 1.30pm at a house in Felda Neram 1, reported The Star.

The boy was reportedly eating with his six-year-old sister at the time.

Local police said that the victim's sister had peeled the rambutan fruit, given it to the victim and the two siblings ate together.

"While eating, the victim's voice suddenly became hoarse, believed to be due to the rambutan seed he had eaten getting stuck in his throat," superintendent Razi told Sinar Harian on Tuesday (Jan 20).

He said that the victim was taken to Kemaman Hospital for further treatment, where he was later pronounced dead at about 2.50pm.

"The autopsy results found that the cause of death was confirmed to be due to choking," superintendant Razi was quoted as saying.

He added that a rambutan seed was found lodged in the victim's airway during the post-mortem examination.

