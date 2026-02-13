Malaysian boy, 11, dies; 2 siblings in critical condition after mum allegedly fed them drugs

A 35-year-old woman and her 44-year-old husband in Kajak, Malaysia have been arrested after she allegedly fed her kids a liquid form of methadone, reported local media.

The eldest son, aged 11, died while the other two sons, aged five and nine, were taken to the intensive care unit at Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin Hospital where they remain in critical condition, reported Bernama.

Methadone is a synthetic opioid commonly used to treat chronic pain and in drug substitution therapy.

The hospital told Harian Metro that the boys were brought unconscious to the hospital at about 7.50am on Feb 11.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday (Feb 11), Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the police received information about the incident from the hospital at about 9.01am regarding three Malaysian boys who were taken to the emergency department.

Initial investigations found that the 11-year-old boy died enroute to the hospital, while the two other boys are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

The victim's body is currently at the hospital and police investigations are underway into the woman's motives and how the supply of controlled drugs was obtained, reported local media.

The victim's parents were arrested, the statement added.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for the ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children.

