Boy, 7, suffers nosebleed after being slapped by female classmate in Malaysia for walking slowly

A 7-year-old boy at a primary school in Ampang Jaya, Malaysia was reportedly slapped so hard by a female classmate that he suffered a nosebleed.

The incident occurred on Jan 19 while the victim was on his way to the toilet because the female pupil was unhappy that he was moving too slowly, reported Malaysian news outlet China Press.

According to the boy's father, Rosli Syed Harman, 50, he and his wife were informed by the school at around 3pm that their son had sustained a nose injury.

The father made a police report before taking his son to the hospital, where the boy was given two days of medical leave, reported The Sun.

"The headteacher informed us that an internal investigation will be conducted and the pupil involved will be transferred to another class," said Rosli.

"They also wanted to meet with the parents involved. But, for now, I do not wish to meet them and will leave the matter to the police to investigate."

Rosli added that his son is still affected by the attack.

"My son is still traumatised and does not want to go to school, but I will try to persuade him to return after his sick leave ends," said Rosli, who hopes that closed-circuit television cameras will be installed in all schools so that such cases can be properly investigated.

In a statement, Ampang Jaya district police chief Khairul Anuar Khalid confirmed that a police report was made, reported The Sun.

"The police report was lodged by the child's father last Monday," said Assistant Commissioner Khairul, adding that the case is under investigation for the offence of causing hurt.

