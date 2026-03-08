Brawl breaks out in Malaysia police station, 8 men arrested

Of all places for a brawl to break out in, a police station is certainly not one you'd expect.

Eight men have been arrested for fighting in the Meru police station in Klang, Malaysia, The New Straits Times reported on Thursday (March 5).

The eight suspects, aged between 28 and 44, had allegedly fought over security services for a housing project.

Three had been in the station to file a report with police when the remaining five entered, picking a fight with them, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Two officers were present but no injuries were reported.

Linked to past violent crimes

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar told Malaysian media that the suspects knew each other and were believed to be members of secret societies.

Additionally, several among the eight had previous criminal records involving violent offences.

"Their records include murder, attempted murder, gang robbery, housebreaking and rioting with weapons," he stated.

The New Straits Times reported that the suspects were under the influence of alcohol during the brawl, while The Star reported that one tested positive for benzodiazepine drugs used to treat anxiety, insomnia, seizures, and alcohol withdrawal.

Police were also able to seize items such as helmets and an iron pipe that were believed to have been used by suspects in their brawl.

Shazeli also explained that the police station operates within a multi-storey building similar to a shophouse and does not have fences or guard posts, The New Straits Times reported.

"As such, the space is limited, and there is only a front entrance leading directly to the counter or enquiry office.

"This is one of the weaknesses that we will address and improve so that police stations located in shoplot premises can have enhanced security measures in the future.

"This will ensure the safety of members of the public who come to the police station to lodge reports," he said.

