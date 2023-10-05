Bus in Malacca misses expressway exit and drives backwards for 1km, alarming passengers

Any driver can tell you how irritating it is to miss an exit and be forced to circle back.

This bus driver, however, decided that enough was enough and drove in reverse for about 1km, Oriental Daily reported on Thursday (Oct 5).

The bus is believed to have been driving along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia when it missed an exit at around 6pm on Tuesday.

In a 43-second video posted on Facebook, passengers in the bus can be seen looking out their windows and twisting their heads to look back as the bus crawled in reverse.

Most of the passengers, who appeared to be elderly, can be heard chattering in dialect as they wondered if what the bus driver was doing was right.

"Just a little more and it'll be fine," a voice can be heard saying in the video.

Another person, however, cautioned loudly: "Very, very dangerous, this one."

The person who uploaded the video said that the driver's actions endangered passengers' lives and expressed hope that relevant authorities would take action.

The director of the Malacca Land Transport Department said that investigations into the matter are ongoing, and they are also requesting assistance from the bus company involved, Oriental Daily reported.

In particular, they have asked for the bus driver's information. If the information is not supplied, the police will issue a ticket to the bus company.

"If the bus company fails to pay the fine, they will also be blacklisted," he said.

The director also stressed that authorities are taking this incident seriously and further urged motorists to abide by traffic regulations.

