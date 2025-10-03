Cambodian travel agent fined for pouring water on security officer at KL airport and hurling abuse at flight crew

A Cambodian travel agent was fined by a Malaysian court for using abusive language towards a Batik Air crew member and pouring water on a security officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Sunday (Sept 28).

In a video uploaded to TikTok, a man wearing a yellow floral shirt can be seen pouring water on another man, who remains still as the incident unfolds.

The man in yellow then proceeds to drink the remaining water from his bottle while onlookers walk by, observing the scene.

Towards the end of the video, the same man is shown standing aboard a plane, with an airline crew member asking him to "sit down."

The man is then heard shouting and using vulgarities before eventually returning to his seat.

Due to his actions, Lin Weida, 42, was subsequently fined RM900 (S$275) on Oct 1 after pleading guilty to both charges, which were translated to him through a Mandarin interpreter, reported Bernama.

For the offence of using criminal force against a Batik Air security officer at KLIA around 7.50pm on the abovementioned date, Lin was fined RM800 or sentenced to a month's imprisonment.

Additionally, Lin was also charged with using abusive language towards a Batik Air cabin crew member at about 5.20pm on the same day, aboard a flight from Hong Kong to KLIA Terminal 1, reported Bernama.

For this offence, he was fined RM100 or given the alternative of a one-month prison sentence.

He reportedly paid the fines on the spot to avoid jail time, according to Malaysian media outlet SAYS.

