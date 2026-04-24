Man dies, wife and children injured after their SUV plunges into ravine while driving to grandfather's funeral

A 44-year-old man died after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) which he and his family were travelling in skidded and plunged into a 3-metre deep ravine on Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands in Perak, Malaysia.

The incident happened at about 8.40pm on Thursday (April 23) when the family was on their way to Cameron Highlands to pay their last respects to the man's grandfather.

Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, assistant director of operations at Perak Fire and Rescue Department, said the SUV skidded before falling into the ravine and landing in a shallow river.

He added that the driver was trapped in his seat and had to be extricated using rescue equipment. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers.

His 48-year-old wife, two teenage girls aged 17 and 19, and two boys aged six and nine, sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Nilai district police chief Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim said preliminary investigations revealed that the SUV was not involved in a collision.

Salabiah Saharudin, a cousin of the deceased, told Malaysian publication Harian Metro that the man wanted to pay respects to his grandfather even though the burial was over.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com