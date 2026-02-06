No joke: Car crashes into neighbour's fence while reversing in Malaysia

A driver in Malaysia has gone viral for the wrong reasons — after crashing into a neighbour's fence while reversing from his home.

Closed-circuit television footage from the neigbour's house shared on Facebook group DashCam Malaysia on Friday (Feb 6) showed the white Perodua Viva — with the driver's door open— accelerating as it reverses, and then wrecking the fence.

The car then moves forward — back to where it came from.

According to the timestamp on the video, the incident apparently happened on Tuesday at 8.16am.

The Facebook post has garnered over 70 comments and 21,000 views since it was uploaded on Friday morning.

In the comments section, some netizens expressed relief that the accident did not have worse consequences.

"Luckily there were no children playing in front of the house," said one user.

Several social media users also commented that the driver could have mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

