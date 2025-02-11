Car plunges from 3rd floor of Malaysian building after driver accidentally floors accelerator

An elderly man drove his car through the wall of a third-floor parking lot of an apartment in Kuala Lumpur (KL) after he accidentally stepped on the accelerator while parking.

The Proton Saga, driven by the 78-year-old man, then plummeted to the ground, but the driver miraculously survived with only minor injuries.

The incident occurred on Sunday (Feb 9) afternoon at Pangsapuri Seri Malaysia, an apartment complex in KL, according to a statement from Cheras police.

A video of the aftermath was posted to X, showing the driver sitting in a daze next to his overturned car. Debris from the concrete wall of the parking structure are also seen on the ground.

"The elderly man escaped with minor injuries and was sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for further treatment," said Cheras District police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan, Bernama reported.

The affected area of the parking lot has also been cordoned off for immediate repairs, said the police.

[[nid:714485]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com