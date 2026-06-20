Car sunshades, curtains while illegal are not enforcement priority: Malaysia minister

Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Thursday (June 18) clarified that motorists will not face enforcement action for using removable sunshades, curtains, blinds and similar accessories on vehicle windows — if they do not obstruct the driver's visibility while driving.

Loke's clarification comes amid confusion and online criticism after the Road Transport Department (JPJ) reminded motorists that these accessories could constitute an offence.

In its advisory, JPJ stated that such accessories could pose safety risks by limiting a driver's ability to observe surrounding traffic, pedestrians and road conditions.

It also reiterated that vehicle windows must comply with visibility requirements, while approved window tinting must remain within prescribed limits.

On social media, motorists pointed out the discrepancy between inexpensive and removable sunshades, while vehicles with heavily tinted windows continue to be allowed on the roads.

Berita Harian reported Loke as saying that while existing rules allow for actions to be taken, the JPJ's focus remains on offences that pose a more serious threat to the safety of road users.

"There are many road offences, but there more critical matters relating to safety that are JPJ's priority. It is not that this is unimportant, but matters like this are not the priority," Loke was quoted as saying.

He went on to list examples including illegal racing, drink driving and dangerous driving, adding that it is understandable for motorists to use sunshades given the hot weather in Malaysia.

Under Malaysia's Road Transport Rules, removable sunshades, curtains, or other window coverings could constitute an offence if they do not comply with specifications.

Those found contravening the rules could be fined up to RM300 (S$95).

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editor@asiaone.com