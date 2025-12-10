Cat rescued after wandering along highway in KL, search for owner underway

A cat was rescued after being spotted wandering along a highway in Kuala Lumpur.

Pictures and videos of the missing cat were uploaded in the Missing Pets S.O.S. Malaysia Facebook group on Monday (Dec 8), in an appeal to netizens to help find its owner.

According to the post, the feline was found on the Kemuning-Shah Alam or LKSA Highway.

Dashcam footage showed the cat padding along the tarmac next to oncoming traffic.

A woman from the dashcam vehicle is also seen running to pick up the cat after the car stops.

Pictures attached to the post showed the rescued cat, said to be a Scottish Fold, safely secured in the car.

Netizens have flooded the comments of the Facebook post, commending the user for rescuing the cat.

