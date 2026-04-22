Cat in Malaysia seen wearing Shell uniform 'ready to serve customers', amusing netizens

A netizen was amused when he spotted one little feline dressed and ready for duty early in the morning at a Shell petrol station in Malaysia.

Photos of the cat made its way onto a Threads post on Sunday (April 19) with the caption: "At six in the morning, when I was refuelling on the way to work, I saw this Shell staff ready to serve customers."

The post has since garnered over 270,000 views and nearly 38,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Netizens were amused by the feline employee, with many praising its good work ethic.

"He's good, he knows his job scope," wrote one user.

"I want to show my cat. Tell her to be a little proactive and find a job to buy kibbles and wet food, don't just expect it from me," wrote another.

"Omg he has a uniform eh. Hahaha. Only no name tag. The economy is so bad, even the boss is forced to work to support their human," teased one netizen.

Others shared photos of cats dressed in similar outfits, including an orange cat named Jit Jit, who previously went viral for being the official mascot of a petrol station in Johor Bahru.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com