Caught with pants down: 7 men in Kelantan receive warning notices for wearing shorts in restaurant

A raid at a restaurant in Kelantan has caused quite a stir online.

Seven men were issued warning notices on March 16 for wearing thigh-length shorts.

In a Facebook post on March 18, the Tanah Merah District Council (MDTM) said that the men were issued notices by the Kelantan Religious Affairs Department (JAHEAIK) for an alleged violation of the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment, which criminalises the exposing of aurat, or intimate parts, in public places.

Such an enforcement might be surprising for some, but these laws have apparently been in existence in Kelantan since 1985.

In addition to the warning notices given to the seven men, the restaurant operator was also fined RM3,400 (S$1,017) in total for selling and consuming shishas, and for violating food hygiene regulations.

According to the Facebook post by MDTM, urine tests were also conducted for the customers at the restaurant.

"The raid was carried out based on public tip-offs on the activity being held in the area," said JAHEAIK chief assistant director Mohd Fadzuli Mohd Zain.

Over in the Facebook post by MDTM, some people were showing their support for the government authorities, calling it a good enforcement of the state's legislation and culture.

However, not everyone was onboard with these regulations.

According to the Malay Mail, the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code that was enacted in 2021 has faced resistance from human-rights advocates in the country, who have said that the law encroaches on people's personal liberties and victimises minorities in the state.

Woman puzzled by denial of entry into Johor government office

Debate on what's considered unacceptable dress code in Malaysia is not a new affair.

Just last month, a 60-year-old businesswoman, who wanted to be known only as Tan, voiced her unhappiness after she was denied entry into Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) by a security guard for wearing a dress seen as inappropriate.

The incident also attracted the attention of Pasir Gudang MCA division chief Tan Tuan Peng who in a Facebook post, highlighted the issue and asked for a solution from MBPG Mayor Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman.

"Is there a problem with this attire?" he wrote. "I ask the mayor to give a satisfactory answer."

"If it is not [within] the city government's regulations, the security guard will be replaced immediately if there is a problem, and I will apologise to the victim."

