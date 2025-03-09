Ceiling collapses at KSL City Mall in JB, viral videos show

Multiple videos circulating online show scenes of chaos in Johor Bahru's KSL City Mall after a ceiling in the building had collapsed.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday (Mar 8) evening, reported Malaysian media outlets Oriental Daily and China Press.

As of the time of writing, it's not immediately clear which floor was affected or if there have been any injuries.

Clips posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu and TikTok show several shop kiosks located near a mall escalator affected by the collapse.

Bent metal frames from the false ceiling were also seen dangling in the air and on the ground.

One Xiaohongshu user who shared a video of the scene yesterday evening claimed there were no injuries.

Another video shared online shows that some of the kiosks had been struck by the ceiling, and the area had been cordoned off.

KSL City Mall is about a 10 minutes' drive from the JB checkpoint and is a popular destination for Singaporeans.

