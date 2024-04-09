Celebrating Hari Raya in style: Some Malaysians paying up to $1,400 per day to rent Porsches, Lambos

If you've got it, flaunt it — but if you don't, maybe you can rent it instead.

This Hari Raya, some Malaysians are paying up to RM5,000 (S$1,400) a day to rent luxury cars such as Porsches and Lamborghinis, New Straits Times reported on Monday (April 8).

During festive periods, car rental demand increases across the board, said Dino Car Rental owner Hafiz Johari.

"Some prioritise style and are willing to pay high prices ranging from RM1,500 to RM5,000 per day to rent luxury vehicles such as the Ford Mustang, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes G63, Porsche, and Lamborghinis," Hafiz explained.

Car models Toyota Alphard and Toyota Vellfire, in particular, have been fully booked since January "due to their spacious design and comfort for long journeys, especially when travelling with large families and elderly passengers," he noted.

Besides offering luxury cars for rental, the company also has a wide range of cars that will meet the rental needs of various customers.

These prices are separated into six categories between RM100 and RM5,000 a day, and cover budget, mid-range, luxury, lifestyle, sports-utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles.

Hafiz said he started the company offering car rental services over two years ago with the help of seven other partners.

Noting a high demand for rental cars during festive periods, he switched industries after his electrical company folded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I started with my own cars, a Perodua Axia and Perodua Bezza, before gradually expanding," he recounted to Malaysian publication Harian Metro.

"Seeing the potential of this industry, my partners and I did not look back but instead expanded our services to include rental vehicles with drivers."

ALSO READ: Car rental guide for beginners

khooyihang@asiaone.com