Chair-pulling prank in school leaves Malaysia girl bedridden, mum heartbroken

Her daughter has sustained an injury and this mum in Malaysia feels the pain just as acutely.

A girl named Iqa is now bedridden after a prank in school left her with severe spinal injuries, her mother said in a TikTok video on Oct 14.

A classmate had pulled Iqa's chair from under her, causing the girl to fall and suffer a tailbone fracture, slipped disc and bone bruises, New Straits Times reported.

Iqa also cries a lot due to the pain from her injuries, her mum said.

According to Sin Chew Daily News, the girl was warded for four days and she needed cushions in the wheelchair upon discharge from hospital. But she has to return to the hospital for physiotherapy, as well as continue taking painkillers.

In her TikTok video, Iqa's mum also shared that the girl has cerebral palsy.

"All this while, I struggled so much to raise Iqa," the mum said. "She has taught me the meaning of life, even though she has cerebral palsy.

"I taught Iqa to be independent and raised her like my other children. But this time, I'm heartbroken."

The video has since garnered over 1.2 million views and 28,200 likes.

Netizens also took the opportunity to share their experiences with the same prank, with one writing: "A kid from my village is paralysed on one side due to this silly chair prank."

Said another: "I've been suffering for 32 years because of cases like this… the pain is still there. I swear… I won't forgive them."

Some netizens also demanded justice for Iqa, asking the girl's mum to get the police involved and demanding that the prankster's family to foot her medical bills.

A TikTok user commented: "Report the matter to the police, then let the prankster's family bear all the medical fees.

"Warn our children as well, don't wait for the teacher to warn about it."

Malaysian child star unable to walk

This isn't the first time a chair-pulling prank has resulted in severe injuries to the victim.

In March, Malaysian child star Puteri Rafasya, 12, was unable to walk after the prank caused her to strike her back against nearby filming equipment.

The collision fractured her hip bone and she had to wear diapers to urinate or defecate.

"Who isn't sad that a physically active person suddenly becomes like this?" Puteri's mother, Fatin, said on Instagram.

Similar to Iqa's case, members of the public wished Fatin well and also called for the prankster's family to take responsibility for the injuries.

Puteri has since recovered and she has returned to filming in early October.

