Cheaper than travelling by car: Fares for Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link may cost around $5 to $7

Fares for the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link are expected to be priced around $5 to $7 per trip, said Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said that the fees are set by RTS Operations — a joint venture between Malaysia's Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and Singapore's SMRT Corporation — and are based on commercial principles, Malaysian publication Sin Chew Daily quoted the minister as saying.

While fares for the RTS Link will not be as cheap as public transport in Kuala Lumpur, they are still more cost-efficient than commuting across the border by car, he said.

"The Singapore government will not provide subsidies, so the operating model must ensure sustainable development," Loke said.

He said that monthly passes and discounts will be "difficult" to implement, as the Malaysian government will not be providing subsidies to Singaporean commuters.

Currently, Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia pay a toll of RM20 (S$6.48), of which RM5 goes to the Johor government and the rest to the federal government.

Toll fees bring in around RM70 million in annual revenue for Johor, Loke said, adding that subsidies for Malaysians taking the RTS Link would require funding from the Johor government.

Loke also fielded questions on the possibility of raising vehicle entry permit (VEP) fees for foreign cars entering Malaysia, but said that the economic impact on Johor will have to be assessed.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently announced that foreign-registered cars entering Singapore will face increased VEP fees from 2027, and Loke attributed the hike to Singapore's need for controlling the number of vehicles entering the country.

Currently, VEP fees for foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore are $35 per day for cars and $4 for motorcycles. From Jan 1, 2027, the fees will be raised to $50 and $7 respectively.

If Malaysia were to hike VEP fees in the same manner, many businesses in Johor are likely to be impacted, Loke said, adding that the number of vehicles entering Johor already dropped by 20 to 30 per cent when the VEP scheme was first introduced.

The exact fees for the RTS Link will be announced in the second half of the year, Loke said.

It is expected to commence service at the end of the year.

[[nid:729931]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com