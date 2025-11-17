Chef in Penang restaurant stabbed to death after dispute with customer over quality of food served

A female chef in Penang was stabbed to death after a heated argument with her customer over the quality of food served.

The incident occurred at a Thai-style restaurant located at Lorong Bukit Juru on Sunday (Nov 16) at around 9pm, reported Malaysian media.

The suspect, a Myanmar national, arrived for a meal with several friends at 8.30pm.

Dissatisfied with the food served, the suspect got into an argument with the chef and her husband before being ordered to leave the restaurant.

He returned with his brother soon after and stabbed the chef, reported The New Straits Times.

Police officers subsequently arrested the suspect and his brother, both in their 30s, near the scene.

According to Penang Police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail, the suspect is believed to have been intoxicated at the time.

He added that the chef, a Myanmar national in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Her husband, also a Myanmar national, sustained injuries, while another man — a friend of the suspect — was also stabbed.

The chef's body was taken to hospital for post-mortem. The two injured people have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

