'I was wrong': Malaysian influencer fined over $12k for video prank giving homeless man chicken bones

A Malaysian influencer who along with two friends offered a homeless man a packet of rice and leftover chicken bones was fined RM40,000 (S$12,800) on Thursday (Jan 29) for the "extremely offensive" video.

Tang Sie Luk, 23, known by his moniker Aluk, pleaded guilty in court to a charge of making and transmitting an offensive video online with intent to cause annoyance, reported Bernama.

In August 2025, Tang and his content creator friends filmed themselves eating fried chicken at a fast food outlet in Johor Bahru.

Remarking that they should not waste food, they said they would "donate" the bones to someone in need as a "good deed".

They offered it to the rough sleeper who appeared shocked when he unwrapped the packet to see the chicken bones, and a person behind the camera flashed a thumbs-up sign.

The video quickly went viral with angry netizens denouncing the trio for their insensitive actions. It has since been deleted from Tang's social media pages, but reposted versions can be found online.

He told the court on Thursday that he is remorseful and has apologised to the victim. Earlier reports had said the friends are aged 19, 18 and 14.

But the prosecution said a deterrent sentence is needed, adding that the homeless man had felt insulted and angered at the incident.

The judge handed down a fine of RM40,000, with four months' imprisonment in default of the payment. Tang paid the fine.

The offence carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum jail term of one year or both.

Taking to Instagram after the sentencing, Tang issued an apology, stating that the case has taught him a big lesson.

"I want to sincerely tell everyone that I know I was wrong, and I hope that I can be given a second chance," he said in a video.

"I vow that starting today, I will never film such content again."

The clip ends with Tang kneeling on the bed and kowtowing three times to the camera.

