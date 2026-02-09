Toddler opens car door in middle of traffic in KL, causes 6-vehicle accident

A two-year-old child inadvertently caused a six-vehicle collision in Kuala Lumpur after opening a car door in the middle of traffic last Friday (Feb 6).

The crash involved two motorcycles and four cars.

The incident occurred at around 6.15pm along Jalan Tun Razak, said Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa according to local reports.

The child, who was seated in the back seat of a Honda City and held by a relative, suddenly opened the left rear door, said Zamzuri.

"It is believed that the child safety lock feature was not activated, allowing the door to be opened from inside the vehicle," he added.

In a statement on Sunday, Zamzuri said a 25-year-old motorcyclist, who was travelling between lanes, couldn't avoid the door and crashed into it. He then lost control and collided into several other vehicles.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist, who was riding behind the first rider, also lost control of his vehicle.

Zamzuri said the 25-year-old rider broke his left arm and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, while the older motorcyclist had minor injuries, according to local media.

The case is being investigated for careless and inconsiderate driving under the Road Transport Act.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 8), user Ijul Pakngah identified the 25-year-old motorcyclist as his younger brother.

"Left hand broken, neck (is) probably the same. Still waiting for CT scan update. After 20 hours in the (Kuala Lumpur Hospital) emergency (department), thank God he's warded."

Pakngah also advised parents to ensure that the child lock is turned on whenever children are seated at the back of a car.

